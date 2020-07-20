Edward Jon Schaefer, Sr., Greenford, Ohio

GREENFORD, Ohio – Edward Jon Schaefer, Sr., age 68, died Sunday, July 19, 2020 at his home.

He was born July 27, 1951 in Salem, son of the late Bert and Margaret A. (Herman) Schaefer.

Edward was a 1969 graduate of Greenford High School.

He previously worked at Crucible Steel in Midland, Pennsylvania and International Harvester in Boardman.

His passion was farming and enjoyed riding his Harley.

Edward was a member of Greenford Lutheran Church, was a Green Township Trustee for 24 years, a volunteer of Green Township Fire Department for many years. He loved volunteering at Three C’s Community Outreach and the Big Reach Center of Hope at Greenford Christian Church.

Survivors include his wife, DeErla (Martin) Schaefer whom he married October 2, 1970; son, Edward Jr. (Jennifer) Schaefer and daughter, Janet Yeagley both of Greenford; two brothers, Dan Schaefer of New Springfield and Chuck Schaefer of Columbiana and five grandchildren, Connor, Kate and Olivia Yeagley of Greenford and Evan (Sarah) and Luke Schaefer of Greenford.

Besides his parents, a son-in-law, David A. Yeagley also preceded him in death.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Greenford Lutheran Church with Pastor Mike Knauff officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Stark Memorial and 10:00-11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

Burial will be at Green Lawn Cemetery in Greenford.

For the safety of the Schaefer family and visitors, please adhere to social distancing, do not linger and bring your own mask.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

You are now able to share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Three C’s, P.O. Box 24, North Lima, OH 44452, Big Reach Center of Hope, 11767 Lisbon Rd., Salem, OH 44460 or charity of donor’s choice.

To view Edward’s obituary or send condolences, or s visit www.starkmemorial.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edward Jon Schaefer, Sr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 20, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.