Edward James Bell, Sr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM – Edward James Bell, Sr., age 63, died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born July 20, 1957 in Mogadore, a son of Gilda (Llewellyn) Bell and the late Fred Bell.

Edward was a 1975 graduate of Salem High School.

He worked in maintenance at Copeland Oaks and he enjoyed gardening.

Survivors include his mother, Gilda Bell of Salem; wife, Barbara (Walker) Bell whom he married October 17, 1986; children, Edward Bell Jr. of Columbus; Alexander Bell of Vail, Colorado and Makala Bell of Salem; siblings, Jackie (Jack) Wilson of Kensington, Curt (Eva) Bell of Steilacoom, Washington, Carla (Bob) Spaite of Columbiana, Rick (Mary) Bell of Dillon, Colorado, Kim (Julie) Bell of Salem and Craig (Jer) Bell of Mt. Wolf, Pennsylvania. He also leaves several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Hope Cemetery with a Celebration of Life following the burial.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial. For the safety of the Bell family and visitors, please adhere to social distancing, and bring your own mask.

If unable to attend you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

You are now able to share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

To view Edward’s obituary, send condolences or flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edward James Bell Sr., please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: