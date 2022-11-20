SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward E. Fisher, Sr., 95, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born May 20, 1927, in Elm Grove, West Virginia, son of the late Nicholas and Nellie (Fisher) Fisher.

Edward was a veteran of the United States Army.

He was a member of the First Christian Church.

Edward enjoyed hunting, fishing and the great outdoors.

His wife, Kathleen (Robbins) Fisher, whom he married June 16, 1951, preceded him in death in 2014.

Survivors include his son, Edward (Renaye) Fisher of Salem; daughter, Kathy (Kevin) Fraser of Warren; sister, Mable Riggle; brother, Galen Fisher; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the charity of donor’s choice.

