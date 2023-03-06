SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward ‘Dane’ Dane McCallister, 73, of Salem, passed away on March 4, 2023.

He was born January 13, 1950, in Bluefield, West Virginia, to Clyde and Jewell McCallister.

A 1968 graduate of Leetonia High School, he worked at National Refractories for 30 years.

Dane loved Coon hunting with his son and friends, as well as fishing and camping with wife and grandchildren. He also loved to watch the New York Yankees.

He leaves behind his wife of 28 years, Kathy; son, Michael (Sara) McCallister of Brimfield; stepson, Robert Morris of Salem; stepdaughter, Christine (Dave) Ryzner of Braceville; siblings, Jeff (Sue) McCallister of Poland, Patrick (Nancy) McCallister of Salem, Doug (Beth) McCallister of New Waterford and Sue Entrikin of Lisbon; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Jarrid Manley and a host of extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Christine McCallister and brother, Roger McCallister.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Stark Memorial. Friends and family will be received on Tues.day, March 7, 2023, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery in Leetonia.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edward ‘Dane’ D McCallister, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 6 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.