Edward Andrew Dickey, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Andrew “Andy” Dickey, age 44, died at 7:38 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born July 6, 1975 in Salem the son of Arnold A. Dickey, Sr. and the late Marcia A. (Vulcan) Dickey.

Andy was a member of the Greenford Christian Church.

He was born with cerebral palsy and was cared for in the comfort of his family’s home.

Survivors include his father, Arnold A. Dickey, Sr. of Leetonia; a sister, Rebecca S. Dickey of Leetonia; three brothers, Arnold S. (Elaine) Dickey, Jr. of Black Canyon City, Arizona, Wayne Dickey of Lisbon and Christopher (Kim) Dickey of Salem; aunts, uncles and cousins.

Besides his mother, a brother, Robert Dickey also preceded him in death.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor John Bush officiating.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, January 14 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home prior to services.

Burial will be at Franklin Square Cemetery.

