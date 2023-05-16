CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward A. Wilson, 84, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, May 15, 2023, at his residence.

Ed was born on June 1, 1938, in Gilmore, Maryland, the son of the late Argel and Mary (Donald) Wilson.

Ed was a graduate of Boardman High School and worked at General Motors, retiring in 1994.

He was a member of Old North Church in Canfield, as well as Evangel Baptist, where he served as a Deacon. Ed was driven by his faith in God and lived a faith filled life. He held Bible studies and youth groups in his home and had Christian concerts on his front porch.

Ed was also a member of the American Hackney Horse Society, where he served on the board. Ed along with his wife Jean was inducted in the American Hackney Hall of Fame in 2021. He was one of the most successful Hackney breeders of all times, with more than 25 World Champions not to mention Reserve World Champions.

His wife the love of his life and true partner, Jean Wilson, whom he married August 17, 1957, died June 18, 2005.

He is survived by his children, Gary Wilson of Boardman, Teri (John) Ruiz of North Benton, Susie Wilson of Columbiana, Jeanne Less of Canfield, Jay Wilson of Canfield and Mark (Edith) Wilson of Lakeland, Florida; grandchildren, Jonathan, Nate, Jake and Shea Lynne Ruiz, Katie McConaughy, Dan Libb, Madi, Logan, Ashlyn and Kayden Less, Colton, Regan, Chase and Aiden Wilson and brother, Les Wilson of Richmond.

Besides his parents and wife, Edward was preceded in death by brother, Carl Wilson and daughter-in-law, Marcee Wilson.

Friends and family will be received 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Stark Memorial, 1014 East State Street, Salem, where a Celebration of Life will follow at 7:00 p.m. with David Kohout officiating.

