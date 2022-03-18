SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edna Mae Malmsberry, 99, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring.

She was born January 4, 1923 in Goshen Township, Ohio, daughter of the late Walter J. and Pauline (Kuntzman) Oesch.

Edna was employed with the Williams/Neff Insurance Agency as an agent and secretary for 28 years.

She was member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

She was a graduate of Goshen High School class of 1941.

Edna was a member of the Columbiana County Insurance Association.

She is survived by her son, Randy Malmsberry of Salem.

Besides her parents she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Glenn and Clifford Oesch and a sister, Opal Wachsmith.

Friends and family will be received from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Rev. Aimee Raymond officiating.

Burial will be at the Hope Cemetery in Salem.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 1089 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460 or Angels for Animals, 4750 S. Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

The family would like to thank Crandall Medical Center and Aultman Hospice Care for their dedicated and compassionate care.

If unable to attend you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edna Mae (Oesch) Malmsberry, please visit our floral store.