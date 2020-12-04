Edna Hahn, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edna Hahn, 94, died Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Salem North Healthcare Center.

She was born February 2, 1926, in Salem, daughter of the late Simon and Elsie Edna (Donley) Baird.

Edna was a 1944 graduate of Greenford High School.

She worked as a secretary in the shipping department of Electric Furnace Co. for 31 years.

Edna was a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

She loved knitting and was an avid Cleveland Sports fan.

Her husband, Wayne O. Hahn, whom she married October 25, 1949, preceded her in death June 8, 1999.

Survivors include her daughters, Linda Haney and Barbara (Jeff) Meyers, both of Salem; brother, Glenn Baird of Bay Village and one grandson, Patrick Haney.

Besides her parents and her husband; a sister, Jean Kennedy and three brothers, Orrie Snyder, Paul Baird and Kenneth Baird also preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Stark Memorial with Rev. Aimee Raymond officiating.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at the funeral home.

For the safety of the Hahn family, please adhere to social distancing, do not linger and bring your own mask.

