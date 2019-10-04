Edith C. Anderson, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edith C. Anderson, 87, died at 4:45 a.m., Friday, October 4, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Salem.

She was born December 28, 1931, in Middletown Township, daughter of the late Lewis and Zetta (Gorby) Butler.

Edith had worked as a waitress at Lape Hotel and Timberlanes, in the laundry department at the City Hospital and babysat for families over the years.

She is of the Christian faith and enjoyed going out to eat with family.

Her husband, Donald Anderson, whom she married May 22, 1950, preceded her in death in January 18, 2010.

Survivors include two sons, Pete (Delores) Anderson of Wooster and Chad (Lori) Anderson of Guilford; two daughters, Kay (Chuck) Dickey and Cheryl (Mark) Sabatino, both of Salem; a sister, Vivian Culler of Salem; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, three sisters, Ethel Faulkner, Thelma Byrd and Ruth Clark, also preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Stark Memorial, with Chaplain Lyn Houze, officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Woodsdale Cemetery.

