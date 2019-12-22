Edgar V. “Skip” Hull, Jr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edgar V. “Skip” Hull, Jr. 78, a resident of Salem, Ohio, died on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at his home in the loving care of his family.

Born August 1, 1941 in East Liverpool, Ohio, he was the son of the late Wilbur and Roberta Lucas and the late Edgar V. Hull, Sr.

He graduated from East Liverpool High School in 1959.

He served three years in the United States Army as a special weapons electronics technician.

A machinist by trade, he worked at Crane Deming Pump for over thirty five years.

Skip was an active member in United Steelworkers of America Local 2463 and served for seven years as president of the Columbiana County AFL-CIO Labor Council. He was proud of his work in community organizing, helping to found the Columbiana County Citizens Coalition, which worked to combat the root causes of poverty. In Dayton, Ohio, he was the field director for the Richard Celeste campaign for governor. His work with the United Steelworkers continued at the national level, as a legislative intern in Washington, D.C., and as a field officer supporting workers in Newport News, Virginia and Mansfield, Ohio.

Skip is survived by his wife of 51 years, Katherine (Englert) Hull; his daughter, Sandra (Sean) Coomer and his grandchildren, Gabriel, Collin and Madailein of Dayton, Ohio; his daughter, Sarah Beth Himes-Hull and grandson, Jackson Himes of Salem, Ohio; his son, Jonathan Edgar Hull of Salem, Ohio; his brother, Lee (Janet) Lucas of East Liverpool, Ohio and his sister, Beth (John) Bobalik of East Liverpool, Ohio.

Skip was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Christina Louise Hull.

A desire for fairness and equality of opportunity was a thread that weaved itself through his life. When working to bring low income housing to the area, detractors dubbed him and his colleagues “moralists” he wrote, “A moralist is one who acts upon, or is influenced by a sense of right and wrong. I really don’t think being called a moralist is so bad at all.”

An invitation to family and friends to gather, honor Skip and celebrate life together will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Community Action Agency of Columbiana County or the Western Reserve Land Conservancy.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

