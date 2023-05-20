SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl T. Hutter, 80, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, May 19, 2023 with his wife Joann by his side.

Born on February 16, 1943, he was the son of John and Ruth Hutter.

He was a 1962 graduate at United High School.

Earl served in the Salem Police department for 25 years, full service as a patrolman and retired in 1992. He also owned and operated Earl’s Auto Body for many years.

Earl very much enjoyed golfing at the Westville golf course where he was a captain of the golf team and loved working at his bodyshop, Earl’s Auto Body Shop.

He was survived by his wife, Joann (Sommers) Hutter; a daughter, Michelle McClellan of Boardman; a sister, Suellen Bailey of Salem and grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ruth Hutter and his son, Tom Hutter.

Calling hours will be held at Stark Memorial on Tuesday, May 23 from 2:00 -4:00 p.m. A service will follow with Deacon Chris Evans giving the eulogy.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Earl’s name to Community Hospice, 2341 East State Street, Suite B, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are entrusted to Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.