Earl Robert Miller, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl Robert Miller, age 93 passed away at 5:10 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born May 1, 1926 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, son of the late Thomas E. and Doris (Kuhn) Miller.

Earl later moved with his family to Greenford where he graduated from Greenford High School in 1944. He attended several undergraduate colleges while stationed with the U.S. Navy where he was honorably discharged in 1946. Earl earned his bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Youngstown State University and continued his studies at The Ohio State University, graduating Magna Cum Laude of his law class.

He practiced law in Salem and represented numerous large companies and businesses for 63 years before retiring in 2014. Earl was a longtime community contributor in Salem.

He was the longest standing member and a past President of the Salem Golf Club and belonged to several organizations including the Independent Hose Club and the Salem Elks Lodge #305.

Earl loved playing golf, especially with his best friend Soph Paparodis, bowling, playing cards, reading mystery novels and being outdoors. He was an avid fan of the Buckeyes and especially loved cooking. Christmas was his favorite time of the year, decorating every space available inside and especially the outside.

His wife of almost 71 years, Anna Marie Miller whom he married June 6, 1948, preceded him in death May 27, 2019.

Survivors include a daughter, Andrea (Jeff) Hanson of Columbus; several nieces and nephews and his feline friends, Cassie and Max.

Besides his parents, three sons, James, Thomas and Todd Miller and sister, Norma Miller also preceded him in death.

Memorial contributions in Earl’s memory may be sent to the Salem Community Foundation, P.O. Box 553, Salem, OH 44460 or University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center at Salem Regional Medical Center, 1995 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.

Memorial calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at Stark Memorial.

No service will be held.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.