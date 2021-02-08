Earl “Pete” Crowl, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl “Pete” Crowl, 83, of Salem, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Salem Community Hospital after a battle with pneumonia.

Pete is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mildred (Sally) Crowl; daughters, Penny (Mike) Rone and Peggy (David) Hales; sons, Danny (Sara) Crowl and Donny (Nicki) Crowl; grandchildren, Sam (Nicole) Mathias, Dana Mathias, Jessica Bates, Justin Crowl and MacKenzie Crowl; great-grandchildren, Skylar Mathias, Hunter Bates and Gracie Faulkner; brother, Dale “Jake” (Marie) Crowl and sisters, Susan (Jim) Steevers and JoAnn Ludt.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Pauline (Clark) Crowl and his brothers, Donald Clark and Thomas “Sonny” Crowl.

Born in Rogers, Ohio, Pete was a lifetime area resident and member of the Ohio Percheron Association and the Northern Ohio Draft Pony Association.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. Pete was known for his calm, laid back personality but was an expert at being stern when training the ponies and was playful and goofy with his friends and family! Pete enjoyed working the ponies on the farm and attending county fairs to watch his family show the hitch ponies and watch horse pulls. Pete loved spending time with his family, laughing and causing trouble with his great-grandchildren, attending sales and of course, always kept busy around the farm.

Pete attended New Waterford High School and served in the U.S. Army in Germany.

Following his service in the Army, Pete returned home and worked as a bus driver for United Local Schools, retiring in 2000.

There will be a graveside service Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Franklin Square Cemetery, open to whomever would like to attend.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences, or order flowers visit www.starkmemorial.com.

