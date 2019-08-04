Earl L. Stone, Canfield, Ohio – Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl L. Stone, 85, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born October 29, 1933, in Corinth, Kentucky, the son of the late Audrey L. and Marie (Carter) Stone.

Earl was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Vietnam War (Cuban Crisis).

He attended two years at the University of Kentucky.

He was triple-rated in A.F. as navigator, radar-observer and pilot. Earl was a pilot (captain) for U.S. Airways for 30 years, retiring in 1993.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.

Earl enjoyed his golf games at Salem Golf Club, where he had three “holes in one.” He was an avid pilot and taught in the simulator for U.S. Airways for ten years and flew light aircraft during his retirement.

Survivors include his wife, Grace (Lonis) Stone, whom he married March 8, 1958; a son, Steven C. (Vicki) Stone of Salem; two daughters, Cheryl M. (Kenneth) Beall of Newport Beach, California and Susan (Ted) VanAnne of Georgetown, Texas; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, three brothers, Donald E. Stone, William G. Stone and Howard A. Stone, also preceded him in death.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, August 9, 2019, at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home in Salem.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Friday, August 9 at the funeral home.

Military honors will be provided by Salem Honor Guard after the service.

Burial will be at Hope Cemetery, with military honors provided by Salem Honor Guard.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley for their compassionate care.

Please visit www.starkmemorial.com to send condolences online.