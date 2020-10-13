E. Irene Linn Herman, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – E. Irene Linn Herman, 93, died Monday, October 12, 2020 at Whispering Pines Village in Columbiana.

She was born March 19, 1927 in Winona, Ohio, daughter of the late Perry and Naoma (Beall) Grady.

Irene was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was a member of Salem First Baptist Church and made clothing for premature babies at the hospital. Irene had worked at NRM and Nemenz Foods. She enjoyed yard work, gardening and sewing.

Irene’s first husband, Floyd “Pete” Linn, whom she married in 1946 preceded her in death in 1979 and her second husband, Gus Herman whom she married in 1984 preceded her in death in 2000.

Survivors include a son, Larry (Shirley) Linn of Columbiana; two daughters, Sharon (Tim) Palmer of Woodbridge, Virginia and Verona (Steve) Allen of Lithia, Florida; two sisters, Verona (Sam) Lippiatt and Marlene Grady, both of Salem; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husbands, a son, David Linn; sisters, Helen Hartman, Joanne Oliver and Barbara Headland; brothers, Hobert, Ralph, Glen and Wayne Grady also preceded her in death.

Services to be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Salem.

