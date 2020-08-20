Dr. Lorie Jean Roth, PhD, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Lorie Jean Roth, PhD, 69, passed away August 18, 2020 at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born May 14, 1951 in Salem, daughter of Mary Ann (Linder) Roth and the late Martin “Butch” Roth.

Lorie was a 1969 graduate of Salem High School. She received a BA, MA and PhD at Kent State University.

Lorie was an English professor at Stetson University in Stetson, Florida then went to Armstrong State University in Savannah, Georgia and California State University, Long Beach Campus in Long Beach, California.` She then changed her career path and was Assistant Vice-Chancellor of Academic Affairs for California State University, retiring in September of 2010.

She was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

She was an avid Cleveland Indians fan.

Survivors include her mother, Mary Ann Roth of Salem; a sister, Nancy Lee Edmond of Peachtree City, Georgia; a brother, Martin Roth III of Salem; one nephew, Martin Roth IV of Salem and one niece, Kelly (Matt) Donavan of Marietta, Georgia.

Private services will be held due to COVID-19 at Stark Memorial with Pastor Alan Smearsoll officiating.

Burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 251 S. Broadway, Salem, OH 44460, Salem Alumni, 330 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460 or Salem Saxon Scholarship Fund, 1389 Brookview, Salem, OH 44460.

