H. Gene Shafer, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. H. Gene Shafer, 91, of Salem died peacefully Wednesday, September 16, 2020 after a long battle with PLS.

He was born September 15, 1929 in Warren, Ohio, the only child of Albert Louis Shafer and Mildred Grace Smail Shafer.

Gene graduated from Salem High School in 1947 and proceeded on to Mount Union University graduating in 1951, receiving his Bachelor of Science in Biology. While at Mount Union, Gene became a Brother of Sigma Nu fraternity.

After college at Mount, he was accepted into Dental School at Case Western Reserve. Meeting his beloved wife, Ruth Ann Martin at Mount; they married in 1954 while Gene finished Dental School and after graduation from Case, Gene and Ruth moved directly to Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City. As a Captain in the Air Force, Gene practiced dentistry until he and his beloved wife returned home in 1958 to raise their children.

Gene was an elder and loved singing in the choir as an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Salem.

He was a musician and studied voice for 30 years, loved acting and spent much time entertaining audiences at the Salem Community Theatre as Scrooge in Dicken’s Christmas Carol. He also performed in Oliver and many other musicals. As a vocal artist, he performed vocal concerts for churches and those in the nursing homes. Gene also owned and loved racing standard-bred horses at Northfield Park, enjoying the fair circuit during the summer months.

Gene was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and dentist.

His wife, Ruth Ann Martin Shafer preceded him in death October 1, 2019 and a great-grandson, William Gene Selway, also preceded him in death.

Gene is survived by his son, Hal Shafer (Tici); his daughter, Carol Shafer Brown; five grandchildren, Matthew (Angie), Katie (Michael) Newland, Ann (Jamie) Martyniak, Chris (Danielle) Brown and Laura (Josh) Selway and four great-grandchildren, Hudson E. Selway, Benjamin E. Shafer, Sophia Catherine and Olivia Kate Newland.

A Victorious Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Hal Shafer officiating. Calling hours will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m, prior to the service.

The interment at Grandview Cemetery will take place and all wishing to attend are welcome.

The family wishes to thank the superb care received by Terri Riley and Charlotte Baker for their gracious merciful caring for Gene.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 436 East Second Street, Salem, OH 44460.

