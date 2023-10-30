SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas Randal Keller passed away Friday, October 27, 2023, at the age of 58.

Doug was born April 14, 1965, in Salem, Ohio, the son of Richard E. and Carol A (Falzetta) Keller.

He was a 1983 graduate of Salem High School.

He was employed by Salem Mill & Cabinet Co.

Doug married the love of his life, Lisa Hart Keller, on July 8, 2003 and they cherished 20 years together, as they enjoyed many riding adventures on their Harley.

Doug will be remembered by his family and friends for his love, friendship and kindness. Everyone who knew Doug loved him. He will also be remembered as a talented woodworker. Many friends and family members benefitted from his beautiful creations including furniture, wood-turned bowls and charcuterie boards, each one a work of art.

May those who loved Doug always remember that he will never be far away. He will be with us as he sees through our eyes, loves through our hearts and shares in our laughter.

Doug will be deeply missed and always remembered by his beloved wife, Lisa; his father, Dick; his sisters, Debra Ann (Staffan Svensson) Keller of Fernandina Beach, Florida and Dawn Lyn (Neil) Hammers of Salem; sisters-in-law, Laura (Don) Kubas and Linda Hill; brother-in-law, Sean (Diane) Hart; as well as his nieces, Emma and Shanleigh; nephews, Max, Seth, Brendon, George and Geoffrey, as well as seven great-nieces and nephews.

Doug was preceded in death by his mother, Carol.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Salem High School Alumni Association, 330 East State Street, Salem, OH 44460

Doug’s wife and family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the neighbors and friends who came together to help during such a difficult time.

A celebration to honor Doug’s life will be planned for a future date.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences, or order flowers visit www.starkmemorial.com.

