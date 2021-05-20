Douglas “Doug” Baddeley, Washingtonville, Ohio

WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas “Doug” Baddeley, 58, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born December 18, 1962 in Salem, son of the late Jack and Emma (Seidner) Baddeley.

Survivors include a daughter, Crystal Crowl of Covington, Pennsylvania; a sister, Brenda Alesi; six brothers, Jack Baddeley Jr., Steven Baddeley Sr., Brent Baddeley Sr., Barry Baddeley, Roger Baddeley and Thomas Baddeley Sr. and two grandchildren.

Besides his parents, a twin brother, Donald and two sisters, Zora and Nora also preceded him in death.

Family and friends may visit from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021 at Stark Memorial.

Memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Bill Wagner officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating money to cover the funeral costs using this link https://gofund.me/4a058aea or in c/o Stark Memorial, P.O. Box 748, Salem, OH 44460.

