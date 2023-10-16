SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorris “Dorrie” Endicott, an esteemed landscaper and devoted family man, went home to be with his departed family and loved ones on Saturday, October 15, 2023, in Canton, Ohio, leaving behind a legacy of love, passion, and creativity.

Born on September 5, 1937, in Floyd County, Kentucky, Dorrie’s life was marked by a deep love for nature, an unwavering work ethic, and a heart full of affection for his loved ones.

Dorrie’s journey began when he moved to Ohio at the tender age of 15. His early years were spent honing his skills at Wilms Nursery, where he found his calling in landscaping. His mentor, George Wilms, nurtured his passion and imparted invaluable lessons that shaped Dorrie into a highly sought-after landscaper. His ability to weave magic with flowers, shrubs, and trees made the world a much more beautiful place and earned him a revered place in the community. He also worked as a night watchman at Quaker Manufacturing, until he retired.

His work was not just his livelihood, but his passion. As the proud owner of Endicott Landscaping, Dorrie built a stellar reputation for his unique style and dedication, creating a lush canvas of greenery that brought joy to many. His love for landscaping extended beyond his professional life. He was known to sit at home and cultivate nursery stock from cuttings of trees, nurturing them until they grew on their own. This passion for growth and beauty was mirrored in his personal life, where he built a lifetime of fond memories with his family.

Dorrie is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Geraldine (Sanor) Endicott, whom he married on September 28, 1957, in Winchester, Virginia. Their strong bond of love is reflected in their children, Debra (Michael) May, Dianna Tracy, Tammy (Brett) Maurer, David (Kimberly) Endicott, Timothy (Sherrie) Endicott, and Julie “Sweetsie” (Michael) Cianfarano. He was a doting grandfather to Michelle, Pamela, Michael, Megan, Benjamin, Alexander, Randi, Lindsay, Dalton, Brettany, Thomas, and Payton, and was blessed with several great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Robert Endicott, Oedia Woods, and Clara Akers.

Dorrie is preceded in death by his brothers, Willaim Clay, Leo Endicott, James “Buck” Endicott, Elmo “Bo” Endicott, Glenn “Tiny” Endicott; sisters, Laura Belle McCoy, Lizzy Jarrell, Sylvia (Mills) French, infant sister, Wahnettia, and son-in-law, James Tracy.

Dorrie was a man of simple pleasures. He loved waking up at the crack of dawn, sipping coffee from his thermos, and going “hunting,” a ritual that involved peacefully observing the wildlife around him. He had a fondness for fried chicken, circus peanuts, and peanut butter toasty cracker sandwiches, and he had an endearing habit of counting airplanes in the sky. His love for Christmas was unmatched, and he will be remembered for his distinctive smell of Old Spice and Christmas trees.

A visitation for Dorrie will be held at Stark Memorial on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held the following day, October 19, at Stark Memorial at 12:00 p.m., with calling hours one hour prior at 11:00 a.m. Dorrie’s nephew, Pastor Chalmer Perkins, will officiate the service. Dorrie will be laid to rest at Grandview Cemetery.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Dorrie’s life was a testament to his loving, creative, and passionate spirit. His legacy will continue to live on in the beautiful landscapes he created and the warm memories he left behind in the hearts of his family and friends. As we remember Dorrie, let us honor his memory by planting a tree, a fitting tribute to a man who dedicated his life to making the world a more beautiful place.

