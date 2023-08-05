SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Marie Paxson, age 96, of Salem, Ohio, was lovingly called to her eternal home on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Born on June 26, 1927, in East Palestine, Ohio, Dorothy was known for her unwavering faith, her love for her family and her dedication to her community; a daughter of the late Harold E. and Elsie M. (Rambo) French.

Dorothy was a proud 1945 graduate of East Palestine High School.

She began her career at City Loan and Savings Company in her hometown and after getting married, she transferred to the company’s Salem office.

Her dedication to her work was only surpassed by her commitment to her family and her faith. On June 29, 1952, Dorothy married the love of her life, Jesse D. Paxson. Their bond was one of deep love and shared faith and they were inseparable until Jesse’s passing in 2008. Dorothy found joy in her role as a stay at home mother and homemaker, cherishing the time she spent nurturing her family.

Dorothy was not only a devoted mother and wife, she was a member of the Eastern Star and the First Friends Church and Philathea Sunday School class. Her beautiful soprano voice graced various churches, weddings and concert venues in Youngstown and her performances were always received with great admiration.

Dorothy is survived by her loving daughter, Mrs. Pamela Paxson Haas (Dave) of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; two sons, Gregory (Jodi) Paxson and Timothy Paxson of Salem and a special grandson, Dr. Alex Haas (Sogol) of Heidelberg, Germany. Dorothy was overjoyed to become a great-grandmother to baby Liam, Alex and Sogol’s son, on Friday, June 30, 2023. Her family was her pride and joy and she will be dearly missed by them and her many dear friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her brother, Dwight H. French; sister, Janet L. Deville and a special aunt, Grace Rambo Schaffer and her beloved dog, Molly. Molly was her constant shadow and love.

As the poet Alfred Lord Tennyson once wrote, “I am a part of all that I have met.” Dorothy’s legacy will live on in the lives of those she touched with her kindness, her faith and her love. Her memory will be cherished by her family, her friends and all who knew her.

Dorothy Marie Paxson’s life was marked by love, service and faith. She will be remembered not only for the life she lived but also for the lives she touched. May her memory be a blessing to all who knew.

A private funeral service for family and friends at will be held for Dorothy on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services, with burial at Grandview Cemetery.

