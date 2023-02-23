SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Mae Gottschling, 90, passed away on February 22, 2023.

Dot was born August 12, 1932 in Columbiana, Ohio to Charles and Elizabeth (McGahan) Ramsey.

She graduated from Columbiana High School and Hannah E. Mullins Salem City Hospital School of Nursing.

Dot had worked at Salem City Hospital, last employed at Salem Area Visiting Nurses for 20 years. After retiring, she volunteered her time and talents at various schools, helping children learn to read, and served the community at The Banquet of Salem.

She is a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Salem.

Dot’s playful and spunky, bantering sense of humor entertained others. Even in her advanced age, she kept up with modern technology, texting, video chatting and maintaining a social media presence. She was selfless and never complained about anything.

Dot was preceded by husband Richard, son Rich, grandson Zachary Marsh, sister Charlotte Madden, brother Charles Ramsey.

Survived by children Chris (Bob) Dunn of Boardman, Tim (Christina) Gottschling of Salem, Scott (Tracy) Gottschling of Salem, Becky Marsh of Powell, Ohio; 12 grandchildren,13 great-grandchildren; niece Peggie Madden Paulk of Austintown and nephew Greg Madden of Southport, North Carolina. She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

A funeral service will be held on Monday February 27, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Noon at Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Salem, with Pastor Alan Smearsoll officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park Chapel. Friends and family will be received from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Salem.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in Dot’s name, to Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Salem 251 S. Broadway Ave, Salem, OH 44460 or Banquet of Salem 785 E State St, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

