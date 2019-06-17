Dorothy K. Yakubek Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy K. Yakubek, age 84, died Friday, June 14, 2014 at the Summa Health System – Akron Campus.

She was born August 18, 1934 in Campbell the daughter of the late birth father, John Ivan Buric, her mother, the late Anna (Frketich) DuBois and her adoptive father, the late Cyril DuBois.

Dorothy worked for the former Salem Hospital School of Nursing as a secretary and at the ER registration at the Salem Hospital. She also had her own sewing and alterations business.

Dorothy was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, a 1952 graduate of Ursuline High School in Youngstown; a member of the Salem Elks Lodge Auxiliary; a member of the Salem Hospital Auxiliary; former member of the Columbiana County Genealogy and a volunteer for the Campfire Girls.

Her husband, Steve Yakubek, whom she married August 18, 1956 preceded her in death on March 23, 1981.

Survivors include two sons, Randall (Deb) Yakubek of Salem and David (Lori) Yakubek of Alliance; a daughter, Linda (Pat) Yakubek Murphy of Akron; two grandchildren, Scott (Katie) Yakubek and Sarah Yakubek and three great-grandchildren, Nathan, Sam and Zach.

An infant son, a brother, Paul Dubois and a sister, Judith Nief also preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salem Public Library, 821 East State Street, Salem, OH 44460 to purchase books in her memory.

