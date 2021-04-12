Dorothy J. “Dolly” Geho, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy J. “Dolly” Geho, 85, died Saturday, April 10, 2021 at her home.

She was born June 9, 1935 in Salem to the late Carl H. and Virginia (Willaman) Alesi.

Dolly was a homemaker and lived in this area her entire life.

She was a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association, which she had joined with her late husband Donald. Dolly was always reaching out and the first one to help family and friends.

Her husband, Donald L. Geho whom she married September 22, 1951, preceded in death August 27, 2003.

Survivors include sons, Ron (Ellen) Geho of Salem, Randy Geho of Beloit, and Rob (Danielle) Geho of Lisbon; daughter, Donna (George) Carr of Berlin Center; 11 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a son, Rod Geho; brother, Carl Alesi Jr. and a sister, Margaret “Peg” Edling.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021 at Stark Memorial. Please adhere to social distancing, do not linger, and bring your own mask. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Friends and family may call from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Motorcycle Assoc., P.O. Box 9, Hatfield, AR 71945

