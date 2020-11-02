Dorothy Irene Coccia, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Irene (Fails) Coccia, 79, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Truman House Community Hospice in New Philadelphia.

She was born February 20, 1941 in Salem, daughter of the late Donald Dean and Irene (McLaughlin) Fails.

Dorothy was a 1959 graduate of Salem High School and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education at Kent State University.

She was a member of the Red Hat Society of Salem, Salem Music Club and the Buckeye Bunch.

Dorothy retired from the Salem School systems, where she taught third grade.

She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

Her husband, Louis Coccia, Jr., whom she married February 4, 1960, preceded her in death January 31, 1997.

Survivors include four sons, Louis III (Amy) Coccia of Pataskala, Joseph Lee (Nancy) Coccia of Sebring, Geoffrey Coccia of Salem and Chris Coccia of Jamestown; six grandchildren, Lauren, Logan, Leah, Rebecca, David and Austin and a great-granddaughter, Gracie.

Besides her parents and husband, a sister, Sharon McNulty and two grandchildren, Louis Charles and Ethan Tyler also preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Father Robert Edwards officiating. No calling hours will be held. For the safety of the Coccia family, please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask.

Burial will be at Hope Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Lunch Buffet, 635 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

If unable to attend you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the church to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Salem.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Irene (Fails) Coccia, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: