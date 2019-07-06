Dorothy I. Bennett, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy I. Bennett, age 86, died at 8:38 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born April 19, 1933, in New York, New York, the daughter of the late Thomas P. and Susan I. (Washchalk) Strelko.

Dorothy worked at the Salem Public Library for 20 years. She also co-owned Salem Music Centre with her husband for 30 years.

Dorothy was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

She loved to knit and crochet, read, do puzzles, play golf and play cards with other Salem Library retirees.

Her husband, Edward L. Bennett whom she married May 15, 1954, preceded her in death February 24, 2015.

Survivors include two sons, Edward T. Bennett (Linda) of Hot Sulphur Springs, Colorado and David A. (Terri) Bennett of Salida, California; a daughter, Linda (Fred) Liggitt of Salem; two brothers, William (Kathy) Strelko of Salem and Thomas Strelko of Berlin, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Lance (Amanda) Murphy, Erin Murphy, Brian (Natalie) Murphy, Lauren Bennett, Maya Bennett and two great grandchildren, Hunter and Connor Murphy.

Besides her parents and husband, a brother, Donald E. Strelko also preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Father Ernesto Rodriguez, officiating.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, July 11 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon prior to the service.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Salem Public Library, 821 East State Street, Salem, OH 44460.