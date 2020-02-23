Dorothy Elizabeth Fletcher, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Elizabeth Fletcher, 79, died February 21, 2020 at Salem North Health Care Center.

Dorothy was born August 3, 1940 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Frank and Pauline Welther Kloos.

She was a graduate of Greenford High School.

She loved flowers and being outdoors. One of her true joys was Christmas time, where she enjoyed decorating.

Her husband, Paul Fletcher, whom she married November 18, 1963, died in 1996.

Besides her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by two brothers, Alfred and Frank Kloos; one sister, Pauline Corall and a grandson, Travis Ramsey.

There will be no services or calling hours.

Burial will be at Christian Cemetery in Greenford.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.

