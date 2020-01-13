Dorothy Elenor McKinley, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Elenor McKinley, age 92, died at 10:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at her home.

She was born May 3, 1927 in North Conway, New Hampshire the daughter of the late Benjamin and Ora (Sinnett) Phinney. Dorothy has been resident of the Salem area since 1958 and was a retired waitress for seven years at the former Barnett’s Restaurant.

She was member or the Middle Sandy Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Homeworth.

Her husband, Clifton W. McKinley whom she married September 25, 1948 preceded her in death on October 12, 1990.

Survivors include a son, Carl McKinley of Salem; a daughter, Diane Sanor of Beloit; five grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

A sister, Geraldine McDonald and two brothers, David and Raymond Phinney also preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Middle Sandy Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Homeworth with Pastor Marc Shefelton officiating.

A private family burial will be at Center Conway Cemetery in Center Conway, New Hampshire.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Middle Sandy Evangelical Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, P. O. Box 153, Homeworth, OH 44634.

Arrangements were handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

