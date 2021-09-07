Dorothy E. Shinn, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy E. Shinn, 96, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation.

She was born May 25, 1925, in Salem, daughter of the late Benjamin and Bertha (Greene) Tennyson.

Dorothy was a member of the Salem First Friends Church, the Good Samaritan and Berean Sunday School Classes and served on the church funeral committee for 40 plus years.

She was a 1943 graduate of Salem High School, member of Salem Citizens, Salem Retirees and class of 1943 breakfast group.

Her husband, Carl R. Shinn, whom she married December 27, 1945, preceded in her death October 5, 2008.

Survivors include a son, Robert V. (Karen) Shinn of Salem; two daughters, Marilyn K. (Jerry) Smith of Salem and Barb L. (Roger) Gallo of Columbiana; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren

Besides her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Marie Shinn; a sister, Helen Tennyson and a brother, Clyde Tennyson.

A private service will be held.

Burial will be at the Grandview Cemetery in Salem.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Friends Church Building Fund, 1028 Jennings Ave. Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To view Dorothy’s obituary or condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dorothy E. (Tennyson) Shinn, please visit our floral store.