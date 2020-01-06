Dorothy E. McFeely Everhart, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy E. McFeely Everhart, age 92 died at 6:12 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born July 20, 1927 in Salem, daughter of the late Jay C. and Anna (Sanders) Host.

She had worked for the Franklin Market, Southeast Market and Gary’s Ideal market.

Dorothy was a member of the Salem First Christian Church and the Travers Methodist Church while in Florida. She lived in Florida for 19 years, returning to Salem in 2001.

She was a 1945 graduate of Goshen High School.

Her husband, Gilbert Everhart whom she married October 7, 1974, preceded her in death February 22, 2008.

Survivors include three sons, James (Darlene) McFeely of Salem, Jackson (Kathy) McFeely of Mentor and Robert (Marcy) McFeely of Salem; a stepdaughter, Dianne (Arthur “Pete”) Sauerwein of Salem; two stepsons, Dennis (Dianne) Everhart of Salem and Kenneth Everhart of Stow; 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Brent McFeely.

Services will be held at 12 Noon Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Stark Memorial with Pastor Douglas DeMar officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon Wednesday prior to the service.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery in Salem.

To send condolences or to order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.