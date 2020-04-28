Dorothy Ann Rainier, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Ann Rainier, 84, passed away on April 27, 2020.

She was born November 27, 1935 in Beaumont, Texas.

Dorothy was a caring, outgoing individual who loved to laugh and enjoyed all aspects of life. She was an Air Force wife for 22 years, traveling extensively and raising her growing family with her first husband.

She later worked in sales for Goldstein’s Furniture and upon retirement moved to Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania with her second husband, Jack Rainier. She moved to Salem several years later to be closer to her children, where she continued to forge new friendships.

Dorothy was an excellent cook and loved to entertain family, neighbors and friends. She had a fondness for all animals, enjoyed playing cards and dominos and listening to big-band and country music. She was a people person and collected friends wherever she went, cherishing any type of social gathering. Her favorite hobby was shopping for odd finds at second-hand stores where she made numerous friends in the community.

Dorothy was very close to her family and was taken suddenly from our lives. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched, including her six children, Mike (Kathy) Moran of Arizona, Ron Moran of OH, Rebecca (Dave) Darbey of Ohio, Ed (Agnes) Moran of Ohio, Kat (Paul Eddie) of Washington, and Joe (Stefanie) of Ohio; her eight grandchildren: Mike Hopkins of Arkansas, Caty (Dave) Carmendy of North Carolina, Chuck (Brandi) Moran of Texas, Jered Moran, Trevor Moran, Elizabeth Moran, Isabelle Moran and Liam Johnson all from Ohio; one great grandchild, Kennedy Moran of Texas; her loving sister Ava Hyde and several cherished nieces and nephews in Louisiana. Through marriage to Jack Rainier, she is also survived by her sister-in-law Betty Rainier, nephew Justin Rainier and her step-children Rob Rainier, Mark Rainier, Richard Rainier, Lynn Rainier McClafferty, and Leslie Rainier; eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Also mourning her loss is her good friend Sandy Glass, numerous nieces, nephews and neighborhood friends.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Lt. Col. Norbert Moran, with whom she remained close friends until his passing in 2017; her second husband, Jack Rainier, who passed in 2002; parents Dorothy and Kenneth Kelly; a brother Kenneth and granddaughters Emily and Faith Moran.

Her children would like to express their deepest gratitude and respect to the Staff, Nurses, and Caregivers at Salem West, where Dorothy resided the last six months. The entire staff treated Dorothy and her children with kindness, care and friendship. Their commitment and unselfish acts were comforting most especially through this difficult time. Dorothy enjoyed the food, the staff, and the residents while there. We also thank Dr. Brianne Bagwell for her years of caring and commitment to our mom. Our thanks also are extended to the ER and ICU staff at Salem Regional Medical Center. These medical professionals showed selfless dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our family is paralyzed with grief as we must say our goodbyes in our own way. We are comforted knowing that our loved one is with God, family members and friends that have preceded her in death. May God bless all those who have been touched by this pandemic.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, April May 1, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church. Dorothy will be laid to rest in Lakeview Cemetery, Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania.

During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send condolences or flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Ann Rainier, please visit our floral store.