SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy A. Zimmerman, 90, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at her home.

She was born March 26, 1932, in Hanover Township, Ohio, daughter of the late Marion and Elsie (Speidel) Wilson.

Dorothy was a 1950 graduate of Augusta High School.

She worked at the Farmers Bank and Bank One for 36 years as a supervisor and teller.

After retirement, she enjoyed winters in Myrtle Beach and Lady Lake, Florida. She was a member of New Garden United Methodist Church. Dorothy enjoyed taking care of her home, doing ceramics, crocheting, and reading.

Her husband, Norman W. Zimmerman, whom she married July 26, 1953, preceded her in death December 19, 2018.

Survivors include her brother, Donald “Ferg” (Phyllis) Wilson of New Garden and sister, Jeannette Lanning of Canton; many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by sisters, Maxine Hawkins, Anniece Messer and Ruth Stryffeler; and brothers, Woodrow Wilson Richard Wilson, Russell Wilson and Thomas Wilson.

Friends and family will be received from 10:00 a.m. – 12 Noon Monday, September 19, 2022, at Stark Memorial.

A funeral service will be held at 12 Noon at the funeral home with Daunte DiGiacoma officiating. Burial will be at the Woodsdale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Garden United Methodist Church, 7165 St. Rt. 9, Hanoverton, OH 44423, Easter Seals, 299 Edwards St., Youngstown, OH 44502, or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Boardman, OH 44512.

The family would like to thank the staff of “Another Way Home” for their excellent care.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To view Dorothy’s obituary or condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dorothy A. (Wilsons) Zimmerman, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 19 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.