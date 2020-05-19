Doris Pauline Eynon, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Doris Pauline Eynon (nee Banks), resident of Copeland Oaks and the Crandall Medical Center in Sebring Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, May 15, 2020 after contracting pneumonia in the midst of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.

One of six children, she was born in East Liverpool, Ohio on August 4, 1924 to John and Hilda Banks, spending her childhood years in Wheeling, West Virginia.

She attended Wheeling High School, where she was a band member and was featured as an outstanding student in the Hub Studio’s Wheeling High School Hall of Fame.

After meeting her future husband, James U Eynon, she married him on August 3, 1943 while he served during WWII in the United States Army. They celebrated 76 years of marriage before his death last September. The parents of four children, their life’s journey took them from Ohio to Philadelphia and Willow Grove, Pennsylvania as well as Southern California before returning to Ohio during their retirement years.

A devoted wife, mother, homemaker and follower of Christ, she modeled the biblical commandment to “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, mind and strength and also to love your neighbor as yourself”. She also exemplified the exhortation of Philippians 2:3-4 to “do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit but in humility to consider others better than yourself and to consider the needs of others and not just your own”. She was always an active church member, singing in various choirs and serving in various positions of responsibility on church boards. A longstanding member of the Christian Women’s Association, she served as a program director, president, and area representative in Southern California.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Williams, her four children and their spouses as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be planned when coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

