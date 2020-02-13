Closings and delays
Doris Marie Nuckols, Salem, Ohio

Stark Memorial Funeral Home

February 11, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Marie Nuckols, age 78, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born May 1, 1941 in Cleveland, daughter of the late Ellsworth and Vera (Mansur) Hinkey.

Doris lived in Salem for over 50 years and raised her family here.

Survivors include a son, Jeffrey Nuckols; a daughter, Jennifer Metts; a brother, Donald Hinkey and four grandchildren.

Per Doris’ request, no services will be held.                              

