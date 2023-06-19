SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Doris Lee Tolley, 82, who passed away Tuesday evening, June 13, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Doris was born on November 7, 1940, in Ripley, West Virginia, the daughter of Herbert Wilson and Nellie Hazel (Kay) Nesselrotte.

Doris was a homemaker, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was a Christian by faith and her interests included, crocheting, knitting, genealogy and a love for bluegrass music.

Doris was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution.

Her husband, Roy W. Tolley I, whom she married September 7, 1962, passed away February 18, 2006. Doris leaves three children, Jennifer Brown and her husband Shannon of Berlin Center, Roy Tolley II and his wife Tonya of Lisbon and Christopher Tolley and his wife Robin of Salem; eight grandchildren, Hallie, Jesse, Jacob, Kristiana, Victoria, Jessica, Alexandria and Emma, as well as one brother, Charles Nesselrotte of Lisbon

Besides her parents Herbert and Nellie Nesselrotte; and her husband, Roy W. Tolley I, Doris was preceded in death by a brother, Herbert Nesselrotte II.

Following Doris’ wishes, services were private.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

