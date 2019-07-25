Doris “Jean” Lawlis, Alliance, Ohio – Obituary

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris “Jean” Lawlis, age 80 died at 4:15 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Canterbury Villa in Alliance.

She was born September 22, 1938 in Minerva, the daughter of the late William and Alice (Clark) Jackman.

Jean moved to Salem in 1967 from Minerva. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Salem.

Her husband, Alfred G. Lawlis whom she married September 27, 1959 preceded her in death August 12, 1992.

Survivors include her son Daniel (Connee) G. Lawlis of Salem; two daughters, Connie A. (Rick) Suggett and Kim M. Andric, both of Salem; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Doris also leaves her companion Norman Oyster of Salem.

A private service will be held. Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery in Minerva.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial.

