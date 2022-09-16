SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Ellen McGaffick, 92, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Brookdale Senior Living Facility with her loving husband of 49 years, Carl McGaffick at her side throughout her very long illness. Her death was due to a number of illnesses of advancing year.

She was born February 1, 1930 in Sebring, daughter of the late James and Fern (Shipman) King. She was the middle child of three sisters and a brother.

Doris was a 1948 graduate of Sebring High School.

She was a Columbiana and Salem area resident for many years. Dorris worked for many years as a telephone operator at the Salem office of Ohio Bell Telephone Co. (AT&T).

Doris was a member of the United Methodist Church of Columbiana.

She enjoyed many vacation trips in the USA, playing golf with her husband and being with her family.

Survivors include her husband, Carl J. McGaffick; two daughters, Kim (John) Miller of Belgrade, Montana; son-in-law, James Wooding; step daughters, Cindy Hacket of Austin, Texas and Sally (Joseph) Ademy of Irmo, South Carolina and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, a daughter, Susan Wooding; son-in-law, Richard Hacket; sisters, Florence Borton, Marsha Beck and Jean Newhouse and a brother, James King also preceded her in death.

Doris was a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was greatly loved by her family who will miss her dearly.

There are no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery in Salem.

