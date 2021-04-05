Doris E. Stitle, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris E. Stitle, 85, died Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born June 24, 1935 in East Canton, daughter of the late Ralph and Beatrice (Hang) Schneider.

Doris was a 1953 graduate of Goshen High School and 1956 graduate of Mt. Union College with a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and was a member of Alphi Chi Omega Sorority.

She taught in Alliance and Salem City Schools.

Doris was a member of Damascus Methodist Church.

Her hobbies included many sports (as both participant and spectator), playing cards with friends, crafting (painting and crocheting), traveling and sewing teddy bears for her church’s overseas mission trips.

Her husband, Roger Stitle whom she married June 30, 1956 preceded her in death February 7, 2021.

Survivors include her children, James (Sue) Stitle of Salem, Lou Ann (Robert) Geiger of Salem and Jerry (Tracie) Stitle of Homeworth; grandchildren, Alicia (Pete) Germano, Kate (Adam) Brenner, Eric (Jana) Stitle, Ellie Geiger, Lauren Stitle and Landon Stitle and six great-granddaughters.

Besides her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Schneider Charlton; brother, Donald Schneider and daughter, Lynne Stitle.

No calling hours will be held.

All are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life to take place at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Salem Community Center, 1098 N. Ellsworth Ave., Salem, OH 44460. This celebration will also honor her husband, Roger Stitle, who passed away on February 7, 2021. This will be casual attire.

Special thanks to all of the caregivers who provided assistance to both Roger and Doris over the last year. Their help was invaluable and appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, donations are directed to the Roger and Doris Stitle Family Scholarship in care of Sebring-West Branch Area Community Foundation, P.O. Box 176, Sebring, OH 44672.

