Donna Starcher, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Starcher, age 64, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, after a brave battle with cancer.

Donna was born on September 23, 1955 in Louisville, Kentucky, daughter of Robert and Jackie (Hodges) Delabar, who preceded her in death.

Donna graduated from Columbiana High School in 1973.

She was a legal secretary for many years. Most recently she worked for Gordon Brothers Water in Salem, who stood by her through this journey, for which we are forever grateful.

Using her warmth and social skills, Donna recently arranged a class reunion, connecting with classmates she hadn’t seen in years. Throughout Donna’s life, she has been a great friend to many. Donna knew no strangers – social and talkative, she was always putting everyone else first and making sure they were comfortable and taken care of. From her fashion sense to love of ‘bling’, Donna stood out in a crowd. Beautiful inside and out is how she was most often described in a recent Facebook posting.

Donna loved her vacations, most notably cruises and beach venues and was known for her love of flamingos and pineapples but most of all, Donna loved her family; her children and grandchildren were the lights of her life.

Surviving family includes husband, Gerald Starcher; daughter, Christina and grandson, Jordan Starcher; sons, Jarod and Eric Starcher and grandson, Ethan and granddaughter, Lilly Starcher, all of Salem; sister, Debra Dixon of Sacramento, California and brothers, Edward and Keith Delabar of Elk Grove, California, along with in-laws, David (Sheila) Starcher, Larry (Denise) Starcher and Doris (Charles) Caldarelli in the Salem area. Nieces and nephews include, Saharra Delabar and great-niece, Emma Edwards, Eddie and Derek (Desiree) and great-nephew, Elias Delabar, Matthew Brisco, Jennifer and Jason Starcher and Erika, Jacqui and Cara Caldarelli. Extended family and a multitude of friends are left to cherish her memory.

Donna was a unique person – known for both her strength and compassion – making everyone feel like they are her best friend. We will miss her smile, easy laugh and many stories she willingly shared with all.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date. In the meantime, we will look for Donna among the stars.

There will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

