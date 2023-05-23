SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Mae Bagley, 87, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, at Brookdale Assisted Living, in Salem, Ohio.

Donna was born on July 6, 1935, in Lisbon, the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Loftus) Corfee.

Donna lovingly worked as a homemaker, she enjoyed gardening, reading Better Homes and Gardens magazines, shopping, baking the BEST chocolate chip cookies for her grandchildren, spending time with her family, and she was an avid fan of ‘The Walking Dead.” In fact, she was a repeated, featured guest on the TV show “The Talking Dead” and was honorably given the title of “The Warrior Grandma” by the show’s host.

Survivors include her children, Thomas (Lorraine) Bagley, II of Salem, Gary (Susan) Bagley of Salem, and Elizabeth Bagley of Colorado; grandchildren, Heather, April, Amber, Gary, Grant, Mark, Lilli, Spencer, and Daniel; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, Barbara Van New Kirk of Lisbon and John ‘Pete’ Corfee of Lisbon.

Donna was preceded in death by her loving and devoted spouse of nearly 60 years, Thomas Bagley, I; daughter, Christina Witherstine; grandsons, Thomas Bagley, III and Christopher Witherstine; sisters, Betty, Bonnie, and Carol; and brothers, George, Gene, Steve, William, Robert, Victor and Lee.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Donna’s name to Disabled American Veterans, 35 East Chestnut Street, Suite 503, Columbus, Ohio 43215 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 24 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.