SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna M. Smith, 56, died suddenly, Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Donna was born on June 3, 1966 in Salem, the daughter of the late Leonard L. and Elsie P. (Reiter) Smith.

Donna was a 1984 graduate of Salem High School.

She worked at Lyle Printing and Salem News.

Donna enjoyed spending time with her nieces.

She is survived by one sister, Lorna Smith of Salem; one niece, Sara (Duston) Houchins and great-nieces, Kendra, Faith and Destiney.

Donations may be made to help offsite funeral expenses in c/o on Stark Memorial.

A Celebration of Life will be held later.

Arangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

