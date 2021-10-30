Donna M. (Kidd) Oliver, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna M. Oliver, 67, lost her battle after a long fight with Autoimmune Diseases on Friday, October 29, 2021, at University Hospital in Cleveland, she is now at peace.

She was born November 14, 1953, in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ross and Marie (Hewitt) Kidd.

She was a 1972 graduate of South Range High School and later went to Hannah Mullins School of Nursing, where she became an LPN.

Donna was an LPN for Salem Hospital for almost 40 years.

Donna enjoyed crafts, quilting, camping, collecting, traveling, but mostly she cherished the time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Michael Oliver, whom she married September 21, 1980; two children, Kevin (Melissa) Berry of East Rochester and Anna (Tyron) Berry of North Lima; grandchildren, Dawn (Travis) Mitchell, Derek (Alexa) Godfrey, Braiden Berry, Tyler Berry, Anthony Berry, Emmalyn Berry and Zachary Berry and sisters, Linda (Guy) Klemann of Hanoverton, Dorothy (Jeff) Bailey of Salem and Brenda (Howard) Hoprich of Leetonia.

Besides her parents, Donna was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Kessa Berry.

A funeral service will be held Monday, November 1, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial with Pastor Dave Kidd officiating.

Friends and family will be received Monday, November 1, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Donations in Donna’s name may be given to Salem Regional Medical Center Foundation, 1995 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

To send condolences, visit vwww.starkmemorial.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 31, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.