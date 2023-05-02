BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Lou Long, 92, died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Salem North Healthcare in Salem, Ohio.

Donna was born on October 15, 1930, in Osceola, Iowa the daughter of Clarence and Dorothy (Martin) Harris.

Donna worked as a Bus Driver for the Salem Local School District. She was a member of Sebring Presbyterian Church where she was a Deacon and a member of Ruth and Lydia Circles of the church, as well as a RSVP volunteer at the Concern in Sebring.

Her husband, Samuel W. Long, whom she married March 10, 1969, passed away September 28, 2011.

Donna leaves two sons; Paul Nicholas of Henrico, Virginia, and Brad Nicholas of Nine Miles Falls, WA; one grandson, one granddaughter, and one great-grandson.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Dorothy Harris; her husband, Samuel Long; one brother, Richard Betts; and one sister, Betty Hunt.

A funeral service will be held 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Stark Memorial Funeral home with Rev. Martin Radcliff officiating, Friends will be received at 1:00 p.m. Thursday. Burial will follow at Damascus Cemetery in Damascus, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Sebring Presbyterian Church in Donna’s name.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

