Donna L. Yuhaniak, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna L. Yuhaniak, 83, died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Brookdale Salem.

She was born January 13, 1937 in Leesburg, Virginia, the daughter of Timothy and Lorraine Elkins.

She grew up in Washington D.C. and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1955.

She met her husband, John J. Yuhaniak, while he was stationed at Fort NcNair Army Base during the Korean conflict.

After their marriage on September 14, 1955, they moved to John’s hometown of Salem and raised their family. They were married 63 years.

She is survived by her children, Terri Yuhaniak of Stow, John Michael Yuhaniak of Salem and Nancy (Brian) Rapp of Granville, Ohio; five grandchildren, John, Jr., Glenn, Paul, Kellee, Joseph; great-grandson, Luke.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John on August 13, 2019; her brother, Timothy Elkins.

No services will be held at this time.

The family thanks the staff at Brookdale Salem for keeping their residents safe during the pandemic and providing compassionate care for our mother.

The family requests that donations be made in Donna’s honor to the Friendship Circle Soup Ministry of St. Paul Church, 935 East State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

