Donna L. Emelo Bowman, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna L. Emelo Bowman, 90, died at 2:16 p.m., Sunday, February 23, 2020, at her home.

She was born March 28, 1929, in Salem, daughter of the late Harry L. and Esther (Fiets) Brown.

Donna had worked in the dietary department of Salem Community Hospital and had also worked as a cook for Salem City Schools.

She was a member of First Christian Church, owned and operated Emelo’s Bakery with her husband, John, from 1958-1968.

Donna’s first husband, John Emelo, preceded her in death in 1980 and her second husband, David Bowman, preceded her in death in 1990.

Survivors include two sons, Daryal Emelo and Caryal Emelo, both of Salem; a sister, Marlene Berger of Salem and one grandchild.

Besides her parents; husbands and a daughter, Deborah Bowman, also preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Stark Memorial, with Reverend Leonard Moore, officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Thursday, at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

