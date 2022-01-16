SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jean Shasteen, 67, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, at University Hospital, Cleveland.

She was born January 23, 1954, in Salem, Ohio, daughter of the late William V. Cope and Alice (McGuire) Cope.

Donna enjoyed making beaded jewelry, doing crossword puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include a son, William Shasteen of Salem; daughters, Jennifer (Eric) Mroczkowski of Salem and Brandie Shasteen, also of Salem; sister, Cindy Cope of Salem; brother, William Cope of Salem; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A memorial service will be at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. prior to service.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

