Donna Jean Heverly, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jean Heverly, 91, died Friday, April 9, 2021 at her home. She was born March 20, 1930 in Green Township, daughter of the late Ralph and Helen (Hendricks) Shepard.

Donna worked in housekeeping for Hutton’s Nursing Home for 20 years.

Her husband, Morgan S. Heverly, whom she married December 7, 1947, preceded her in death June 8, 2004.

Survivors include three sons, Ralph Heverly of Salem, William (Collean) Heverly of Leetonia and Perry (Sandra) Heverly of Leetonia; three daughters, Crystal Boso of Leetonia, with whom she lived, Julie Heverly and Doreen Heverly, both of Salem; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, a grandson; a great grandson and sisters, Marlene Davis and Carol Risbeck also preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 12 Noon Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Eric Matthews officiating.

Burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery in Sebring.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon Sunday at the funeral home.

Please adhere to social distancing, do not linger, and bring your own mask.

If unable to attend you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

You are now able to share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

To view Donna’s obituary or send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donna Jean Heverly, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 11, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.