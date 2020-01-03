Donna Jean Forney, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jean Forney, age 90 died at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Salem North Healthcare Center.

She was born July 15, 1929 in Milton Township, Mahoning County, daughter of the late Edward L. and Ethel N. (Pearce) Craig.

Donna was a 1947 graduate of Berlin Center High School and a 1950 graduate of Salem City Hospital School of Nursing.

She had worked as a registered nurse at Salem City Health from 1978-1986. She also worked at Salem Hospital and retired in the early ‘90s.

Donna was a member of the First United Methodist Church where she helped in the nursery. She was a member of Salem VFW #892 and volunteered for Red Cross Blood Bank for many years. Donna enjoyed knitting, crossword puzzles, traveling and attending Dixieland music festivals with her husband.

Survivors include her husband, James Albert Forney whom she married May 13, 1966; two daughters, Denise Lyn Forney of Salem and Laura (Mark) (Forney) Schmidt of Salem; two brothers, Richard Craig and Joseph (Donna) Craig, both of Berlin Center; a grandson, Geoff Forney and one great grandchild.

Besides her parents, a son, Eric Forney; a brother, James Craig and a sister, Ruth Canankamp also preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Stark Memorial with Pastor Doug George officiating. Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church Legacy Fund, 244 S. Broadway Ave., Salem, OH 44460.

