SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. Manning, who passed away at the age of 96 on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at the Salem West Health Care Center.

Born on July 28, 1927, in Salem, Ohio, Donna was the beloved daughter of the late Raymond and Anna Pearl (Vinson) Barnes.

Donna dedicated her professional life to serving others, working for the Department of Aging in client services. Her compassionate nature and genuine concern for the well-being of the elderly made her a respected and treasured colleague. Donna’s commitment to her work was paralleled only by her devotion to her faith and community.

As a member Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, she was actively involved in church activities, consistently reaching out to help both the elderly and children in her community.

Her spirit of service extended beyond her professional and church life, as Donna volunteered her time generously at the Salem Food Bank and the Banquet of Salem. Her selfless actions helped to nourish and support countless individuals and families, leaving an indelible mark of goodwill on the community she so loved.

She loved to go read at Giant Eagle and watch people. Donna loved setting up Easter Egg Hunts for the kids before plastic eggs came in play.

Donna instantly became a mother of 5 children at a very young age.She and Ed enjoyed 2 more children after their marriage. She was a giver to anyone in need in spite of the large family of their own. She always had a story to tell of the family. Her life was a testament to love and family, values she held dear and instilled in her descendants.

She leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories with her daughter, Penny Peters of Piney Flats, Tennesse; her sons, Edward R. (Mary Ann) Manning of Salem; Ralph (Joanne) Manning of Canton and Dick Manning of Norton, Ohio and daughter-in-laws Phyllis Manning of Canfield, Ohio and Doris Manning of Indianapolis, Indiana. Donna’s memory will be forever honored by her 16 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Donna was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward G. Manning, Sr., married on July 5, 1945. who passed away on May 12, 1996.

Besides her parents and husband, Donna was preceded in death by a grandson, Scott Allen Manning; daughter, Aline Aebi; sons, Donald Manning and George Manning; sister, Anna Mae Carrig; son-in-law, Elmer Aebi; son-in-law, Tom Peters and daughter-in-law, Pat Manning.

A private graveside service will be held and Donna will be laid to rest at the Grandview Cemetery in Salem, reuniting with her beloved Edward in eternal peace.

Donation is Donna’s name will be given to St. Jude Children’s Hospital www.stjude.org or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1089 E. State Street Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are entrusted to Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

