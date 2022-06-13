LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald T. Lease, 82, of Lisbon, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Parkside Nursing Home in Columbiana with his family by his side.

He was born August 31, 1939 in Salem, son of the late Clarence and Elsie Lease.

Preceding him in death is his loving wife, Phyllis (Brown) Lease; brothers, Clarence “Bus” and Arnold and sister, Lillian.

Left to cherish his memory is his son, Ronald “Ronnie” Lease (fiancée Melinda Berlin); granddaughter, Ashley (Donald) McKinley; great-grandchildren, Allison, Brooklynn, Daxton and Cassidy; brother, Richard “Dick” and sisters, Shirley and Anna Jean.

Donald was a proud U.S. Army Veteran, having served his country for 6 years.

He was also a member of the Tri-State Antique Auto Club, Salem Auxiliary Police Department, a part-time police officer for Perry Township. He worked 40 years at the Canfield Fairgrounds and 30 years at the Lisbon Fairgrounds. Most of all, he loved his family and was always there for them when they needed him. Donald adored his granddaughter and great-grandchildren, they were his life.

Family and friends will be received 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Stark Memorial with a memorial service starting at 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

